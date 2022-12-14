Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.29.

NYSE LMT opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

