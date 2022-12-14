Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 344,659 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.27% of Lowe’s Companies worth $311,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.49 and its 200-day moving average is $194.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

