Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,110 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Marten Transport worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Marten Transport Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.