McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

