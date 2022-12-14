M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,033 shares of company stock worth $5,833,269. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

