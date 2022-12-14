Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Reduced by Amundi

Amundi cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,229,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345,184 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.56% of Micron Technology worth $369,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

