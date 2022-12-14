Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $35,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

