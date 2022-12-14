Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 115.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Moderna Stock Up 19.6 %

MRNA opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,899 shares of company stock worth $76,165,786. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.