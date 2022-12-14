Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $709.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

