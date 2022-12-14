Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,680 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Netflix were worth $221,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

