NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Miguel Arechabala Sells 12,478 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Miguel Arechabala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

