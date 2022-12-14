NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

