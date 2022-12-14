NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

