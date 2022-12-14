NIKE, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.