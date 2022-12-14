Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NOC opened at $525.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.