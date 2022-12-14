Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,684 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Oracle were worth $231,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.