PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

