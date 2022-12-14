PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

PayPal stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

