Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Position Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 3.7 %

PAG stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

