Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.48 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

