Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,481,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,496,000 after purchasing an additional 312,819 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE T opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

