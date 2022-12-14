Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 25.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 269,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Target by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

