Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.