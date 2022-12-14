Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,398 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

