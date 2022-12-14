Private Trust Co. NA Sells 379 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 29.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 4.3 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $428.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

