Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CAT opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.56.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.60.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

