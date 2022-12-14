Prologis, Inc. (PLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Prologis by 172.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

