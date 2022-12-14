QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

