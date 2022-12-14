Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

