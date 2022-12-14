RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of RBC Bearings worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 2.2 %

ROLL opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.01.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.