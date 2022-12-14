Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $747.56 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $740.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

