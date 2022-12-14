Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $747.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $740.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

