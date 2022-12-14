Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average of $234.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,512. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

