Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,512 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average of $234.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

