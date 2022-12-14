Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondelez International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.