Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,121,000 after acquiring an additional 521,087 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.