Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $22.01 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

