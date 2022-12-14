Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $34.39 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 147,059 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of General Motors worth $34,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

