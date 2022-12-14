Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Shares of CI stock opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.84 and its 200 day moving average is $288.90. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $212.86 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

