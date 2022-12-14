Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,461 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $46,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

