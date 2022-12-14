Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 515 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 339,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AON opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.63.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

