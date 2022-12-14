Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 771 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $44,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NIKE by 261.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after acquiring an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

