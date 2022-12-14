Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

