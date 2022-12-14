Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

