scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.25. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCPH shares. Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

