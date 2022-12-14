SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

