SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

BlackRock stock opened at $724.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $933.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $663.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

