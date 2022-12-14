Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 6,292 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

