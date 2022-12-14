Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 510 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

MS opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.