Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AFL opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

